UAE confirms new coronavirus case in family arriving from China

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A family in the United Arab Emirates, arriving from China's central city of Wuhan, has been diagnosed with a case of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

 China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen.

