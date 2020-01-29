Global  

Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Force Base in Riverside County

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Force Base in Riverside CountyAn uneasy calm settled over the international arrivals terminal Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Ontario International Airport, as passengers from Taiwan arrived to hugs from family and friends. Most were wearing surgical masks. Some passengers were concerned about friends, family and associates living or working in mainland China getting infected with the coronavirus and being sickened with what can cause a virulent strain of pneumonia. So far, the deadly germ has infected 6,000 people globally and killed more than 130 in China. Only five cases have been reported in the United States and none has died. The passengers arrived less than a day before a plane leaving the epicenter of the virus outbreak was...
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact 06:06

 Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Plane Arrives In Alaska, Scheduled To Arrive At March Air Reserve Base Wednesday Morning [Video]Plane Arrives In Alaska, Scheduled To Arrive At March Air Reserve Base Wednesday Morning

A plane carrying more than 100 United States citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak — is scheduled to arrive at March Air Reserve Base Wednesday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:54

How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick [Video]How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick

United Airlines said Tuesday it was canceling a total of 24 flights to and from China. The news comes as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak leads to plummeting demand. The coronavirus originated last..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37


Chinese Premier Li visits Wuhan, epicenter of virus outbreak

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country,...
Reuters

Queensland Uni joins US biotechs in search for coronavirus vaccine

The University of Queensland has joined three US small companies as potential players looking to curtail the coronavirus outbreak. Shares in NASDAQ-listed Inovio...
Proactive Investors

fireondemand1

Vincent The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus e… https://t.co/Z2dcE9PHBe 2 minutes ago

perfect_spirit3

Grass Ain't Greener RT @ladailynews: Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County https://t.co/XYC3rO… 4 minutes ago

nonghotwopm

น้องโฮ RT @ThaiPBSWorld: The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemi… 5 minutes ago

Lasyspud77

Ladyspud77 RT @Ch2KTUU: WATCH LIVE: A flight carrying 240 American evacuees from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that's infecte… 6 minutes ago

3vroRvr

𝒦𝓻ï§ Flight carrying 240 evacuated Americans from coronavirus epicenter Wuhan is DIVERTED at the last minute from Canada… https://t.co/nEmMdlhOFq 7 minutes ago

ThaiPBSWorld

Thai PBS World The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus e… https://t.co/5JHQhI3RkV 12 minutes ago

Micinski5

Cynthia RT @ocregister: Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County https://t.co/PslBl73… 14 minutes ago

itsosobro

soñIC RT @pressenterprise: Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County https://t.co/Mh… 17 minutes ago

