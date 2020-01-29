Flight from epicenter of coronavirus outbreak redirected to March Air Force Base in Riverside County
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () An uneasy calm settled over the international arrivals terminal Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Ontario International Airport, as passengers from Taiwan arrived to hugs from family and friends. Most were wearing surgical masks. Some passengers were concerned about friends, family and associates living or working in mainland China getting infected with the coronavirus and being sickened with what can cause a virulent strain of pneumonia. So far, the deadly germ has infected 6,000 people globally and killed more than 130 in China. Only five cases have been reported in the United States and none has died. The passengers arrived less than a day before a plane leaving the epicenter of the virus outbreak was...
The University of Queensland has joined three US small companies as potential players looking to curtail the coronavirus outbreak. Shares in NASDAQ-listed Inovio... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Reuters
