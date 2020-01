Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Medical examiners have identified the body of NBA Kobe Bryant after recovering the remains of all nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles . The 41-year-old was officially identified along with three others using fingerprint analysis, two days after their helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of the city. Meanwhile federal investigators finished their inspection of the crash site , handing it over to local authorities. "We are done on the site," said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board . Images showed investigators earlier flying drones over the accident site and manually combing through twisted,...