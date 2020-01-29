Global  

Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victimsMedical examiners have identified the body of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant after recovering the remains of all nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was officially identified along with three others using fingerprint analysis, two days after their helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of the city. Meanwhile federal investigators finished their inspection of the crash site, handing it over to local authorities. "We are done on the site," said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board. Images showed investigators earlier flying drones over the accident site and manually combing through twisted,...
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

 Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

