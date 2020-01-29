Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Medical examiners have identified the body of NBAbasketball legendKobe Bryant after recovering the remains of all nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was officially identified along with three others using fingerprint analysis, two days after their helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of the city. Meanwhile federal investigators finished their inspection of the crash site, handing it over to local authorities. "We are done on the site," said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board. Images showed investigators earlier flying drones over the accident site and manually combing through twisted,...