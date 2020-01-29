Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian Open: Simona Halep Smokes Anett Kontaveit in Just 53 Minutes to Reach Semis

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Australian Open: Simona Halep Smokes Anett Kontaveit in Just 53 Minutes to Reach SemisMelbourne: Simona Halep sent out a warning at the Australian Open on Wednesday, powering into the semi-finals in 53 minutes with a 6-1, 6-1 destruction of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. The red-hot fourth seed meets either former world number one Garbine Muguruza or Russian 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last four in Melbourne. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach semis

Alexander Zverev is through to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time after beating Stan Wawrinka in four sets at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport

Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis

Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Reuters


Tweets about this

RealReport3

RealReport Australian Open: Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza reach semi-finals https://t.co/MlvGN8pBcf https://t.co/wCcbOX0BDP 41 seconds ago

Santoscj_kings

Moks RT @WTA: "Perfection doesn’t exist, but I’m very happy with the way I played." @Simona_Halep reflects on the performance that put her in t… 7 minutes ago

amyampaire

New balls please RT @christophclarey: At the risk of falling prey to recency bias, I have to think I just watched the woman who will win the 2020 Australian… 9 minutes ago

TheNationalUAE

The National Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep set for #AustralianOpen semi-final showdown https://t.co/diu7GJldoH 10 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Australian Open: Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza reach semi-finals – BBC Sport https://t.co/23XNsruFFl 18 minutes ago

ATPtennis2002

テニス大好き人間🎾 RT @Diego_Barbiani: Australian Open, SFs [1] Ashleigh Barty vs [14] Sofia Kenin [4] Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza WTA world n.1 vs one… 25 minutes ago

Moana125

Moana RT @Eurosport_UK: Is Simona Halep the player to beat at the Australian Open? 🇦🇺 Watch the #AusOpen LIVE 📺 Eurosport 1 📱💻🖥 Eurosport Player… 25 minutes ago

ATPtennis2002

テニス大好き人間🎾 RT @Tennis: Is @Simona_Halep getting that Wimbledon 2019 look again? @SteveTignor on her 53-minute demolition of Anett Kontaveit in the #… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.