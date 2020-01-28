Global  

Trump unveils the Deal of the Century

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump unveils the Deal of the CenturyUnder the plan, Israel would be allowed to annex about 30% of the West Bank, Jerusalem won't be divided and Hamas must give up their weapons. US President Donald Trump has presented his diplomatic plan for the Middle East called the Deal of the Century, three years after planning was begun on it. He unveiled...
News video: Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival?

Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival? 03:26

 Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to bring peace to the Middle East. The question is: Will the Palestinians accept it? He said the "realistic" two-state solution is a "win-win opportunity" for both Israel and the Palestinians.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published

The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century'

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump&apos;s history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


Hamas chief rejects US Mideast peace deal

Gaza, Jan 27 (IANS) Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Islamic Hamas movement, has declared his rejection to the US Middle East peace plan, which has been dubbed...
Sify Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Six-week deadline deal would put Gantz in a tough spot - analysis

Six-week deadline deal would put Gantz in a tough spot - analysisTrump’s so-called Deal of the Century could end up being an electoral calamity for Gantz and Blue and White. ;
Jerusalem Post

