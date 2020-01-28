Trump unveils the Deal of the Century

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Under the plan, Israel would be allowed to annex about 30% of the West Bank, Jerusalem won't be divided and Hamas must give up their weapons. US President Donald Trump has presented his diplomatic plan for the Middle East called the Deal of the Century, three years after planning was begun on it. He unveiled...
Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to bring peace to the Middle East. The question is: Will the Palestinians accept it? He said the "realistic" two-state solution is a "win-win opportunity" for both Israel and the Palestinians.