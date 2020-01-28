Luca De Meo named chief of French carmaker Renault

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

has named Luca de Meo as its chief executive as the French carmaker looks to stabilise the company following the chaos that engulfed the group after the ousting of former boss Renault has named Luca de Meo as its chief executive as the French carmaker looks to stabilise the company following the chaos that engulfed the group after the ousting of former boss Carlos Ghosn more than a year ago. The Italian , a former Volkswagen and Fiat executive, will join the company in July, at a critical time for the business, which is trying to stem falling sales and repair a fractured relationship with Japanese alliance partner Nissan. The alliance, which includes Mitsubishi , is... 👓 View full article

