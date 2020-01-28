Luca De Meo named chief of French carmaker Renault
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Renault has named Luca de Meo as its chief executive as the French carmaker looks to stabilise the company following the chaos that engulfed the group after the ousting of former boss Carlos Ghosn more than a year ago. The Italian, a former Volkswagen and Fiat executive, will join the company in July, at a critical time for the business, which is trying to stem falling sales and repair a fractured relationship with Japanese alliance partner Nissan. The alliance, which includes Mitsubishi, is...
The chief executive of Volkswagen said Luca de Meo, who stepped down as chief executive of the German carmaker's Spanish Seat brand this month, was probably in... Reuters Also reported by •France 24 •Reuters India •Just-Auto
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Arab News Japan#French auto giant #Renault on Tuesday named former VW director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it seeks to rega… https://t.co/wx9eLFd7ma 2 hours ago
Ansis 🎄 RT @AFP: #UPDATE French auto giant Renault on Tuesday named former Volkswagen director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it seeks to regai… 3 hours ago
AFP news agency#UPDATE French auto giant Renault on Tuesday named former Volkswagen director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it… https://t.co/jjFqpXNpPg 6 hours ago
Captivate French auto giant Renault today named former VW director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it seeks to regain its… https://t.co/PpVDMlFLSo 9 hours ago
Dr Rahul Kushwaha Luca De Meo named chief of French carmaker Renault https://t.co/S70Vj09FgU 10 hours ago