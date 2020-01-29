Global  

Tencent extends holiday for China employees till Feb. 9

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will extend the Lunar New Year break for mainland China employees to Feb. 9, and will no longer require them to work from home from Feb. 3 till that date.
