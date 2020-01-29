Global  

Israel headed for clash with ICC over West Bank settlements

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Emboldened by a supportive White House, Israel appears to be barreling toward a showdown with the international community over its half-century-old settlement enterprise in the West Bank. With the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court poised to launch a war crimes probe of Israel’s settlement policies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday […]
ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories [Video]ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

The International Criminal Court is preparing to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:27Published

Torture allegations: Palestinians fear for prisoner [Video]Torture allegations: Palestinians fear for prisoner

Israeli Supreme Court outlawed torture in 1999 but it allowed use of physical pressure in some cases of exceptional methods in interrogation. But critics say some of these measures amount to torture.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published


West Bank settlements report rapid growth in 2019

JERUSALEM (AP) — The population of Jewish settlements in the West Bank surged by more than 3% in 2019, well above the growth rate of Israel’s overall...
Seattle Times

Trump Plan’s First Result: Israel Will Claim Sovereignty Over Part of West Bank

JERUSALEM — The only immediate consequence of the Trump peace plan — and possibly all that will ever come of it — was the green light President Donald...
Seattle Times

