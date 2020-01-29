Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested, charged with burglary under influence of meth

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The former child star was arrested Sunday by Marysville, Calif. police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: From Hollywood To Handcuffs: Child Actor Arrested In Marysville

From Hollywood To Handcuffs: Child Actor Arrested In Marysville 02:32

 A "Mighty Ducks" star was arrested in Marysville over the weekend for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary While on Meth (Report)

Shaun Weiss has been arrested for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old actor – who played Goldberg in The...
Just Jared

'Mighty Duck' Star Shaun Weiss Booked for Burglary While High, His Mugshots Shock People

The former child star was booked into custody after police found him trespassing into a stranger's home and shattering the window of a vehicle to gain access...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

BourbonStreet2

Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews: A "Mighty Ducks" star was arrested in Marysville, California, over the weekend for residential burgla… https://t.co/ux2Yo0cT6b 10 seconds ago

Detroit_NC

Detroit NewsChannel Detroit News 'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss breaks into man's home while on meth, cops say - Page Six… https://t.co/5fXToWbRYP 6 minutes ago

Phoenix_NC

Phoenix NewsChannel Phoenix News 'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss breaks into man's home while on meth, cops say - Page Six… https://t.co/lYum4PISCD 6 minutes ago

Portland_NC

Portland NewsChannel Portland News 'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss breaks into man's home while on meth, cops say - Page Six… https://t.co/jUQV5oFGnI 6 minutes ago

Blackswan725

Taylor RT @PageSix: ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss breaks into man’s home while on meth, cops say https://t.co/TaNhM9g68x https://t.co/QEdts4Ftgw 18 minutes ago

LailaIjeoma

Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com ‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss shocking Mug Shot, arrested for Burglary while high on Meth https://t.co/dm3BATSqMH 49 minutes ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Residential Burglary While High on Meth: Police https://t.co/7zVdFzh9Fi via @people 57 minutes ago

judyag

judy RT @people: Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Residential Burglary While High on Meth: Police https://t.co/60LPauGy2t 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.