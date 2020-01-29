Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad, 👓 View full article

