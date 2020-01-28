Global  

Melbourne primary school defies state coronavirus advice and isolates students

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
While the state government updated advice on Wednesday evening, a primary school has responded to parent concern by banning any students who have visited China for two weeks.
