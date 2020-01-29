Jesse Hogan shock: Star Docker takes personal leave from club Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fremantle's gamble to lure key forward Jesse Hogan home from Melbourne has taken another hit as the young star takes leave from the club to deal with his mental health. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Freo Feeds Jesse Hogan shock: Star Docker takes personal leave from club #AFL #foreverfreo https://t.co/JXxVwSWihG Fremantle's… https://t.co/PcT5QqFLQZ 16 minutes ago AFL Feeds Jesse Hogan shock: Star Docker takes personal leave from club #AFL: Fremantle's gamble to lure key forward Jesse Ho… https://t.co/hKidGslmmg 28 minutes ago Hannah RT @WAtoday: The Dockers said the 24-year-old needed to manage his challenges and focus on his wellbeing away from the spotlight of an AFL… 38 minutes ago WAtoday The Dockers said the 24-year-old needed to manage his challenges and focus on his wellbeing away from the spotlight… https://t.co/v9fYTT3uSb 46 minutes ago