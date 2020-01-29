Global  

Jesse Hogan shock: Star Docker takes personal leave from club

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Fremantle's gamble to lure key forward Jesse Hogan home from Melbourne has taken another hit as the young star takes leave from the club to deal with his mental health.
