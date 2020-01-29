Global  

'A drastic measure': Australians in China prepare for Christmas Island evacuation

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
As Qantas prepares for an emergency flight into Wuhan, Australians stuck in China consider whether to stay or spend two weeks on Christmas Island.
Recent related news from verified sources

Winston Peters confirms Kiwis evacuated from China won't be quarantined on Christmas Island

Winston Peters confirms Kiwis evacuated from China won't be quarantined on Christmas IslandNew Zealanders being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan will not be quarantined on Christmas Island, says Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. This...
New Zealand Herald

Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, Prime...
Reuters

