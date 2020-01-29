Global  

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to reach 10,000-run mark as opener

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
In the ongoing third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton, India's Rohit Sharma reached a milestone.
