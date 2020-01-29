Global  

British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020
British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of a spreading coronavirus on global travel.
News video: British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak 00:41

 British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the Government finalises urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei.

