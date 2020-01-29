terra malum No such action from #trump (safely out of harm's way HIMSELF) to protect #Americans: British Airways suspends direc… https://t.co/3S1yiHMawq 38 seconds ago Ibukunoluwa RT @business: JUST IN: British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China in response to the coronavirus outbreak https… 2 minutes ago Francis Adikpe British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears https://t.co/HlUauM2H1G https://t.co/EzwbGdXCma 2 minutes ago The Pork Chop Express. RT @newscomauHQ: Major airline British Airways has suspended bookings online for direct flights to China as the deadly coronavirus sparks t… 3 minutes ago MJB Times British Airways suspends direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears https://t.co/B8HdLfWAK0 4 minutes ago Grace Nasiwo RT @HealthBizKE: Ambassador Sarah Serem says there is no hurry in evacuating Kenyans from China as British Airways suspends direct flights… 5 minutes ago julian hanggara RT @PDChina: British Airways suspends all direct flights between the #UK and Chinese mainland with immediate effect amid the spread of nove… 5 minutes ago Feedjunkie British Airways suspends all China flights due to coronavirus outbreak Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty… https://t.co/OET6dY6ZYO 6 minutes ago