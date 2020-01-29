Global  

Anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting a chance to have a tough talk about hate, organizers say

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
It will be a smaller, simpler ceremony this year in Quebec City to mark the 2017 mosque shooting that left six people dead. But the province's political context, particularly the shadow of Bill 21, will be tough to ignore.
News video: Remembering The Quebec City Mosque Shooting Victims

Remembering The Quebec City Mosque Shooting Victims 01:39

 More than 50 people were inside the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017 for evening prayer when a gunman opened fire on the worshipers. 19 people were injured that night and 6 were killed.

Defeating hate takes more than remembering tragedy

Since the initial outpouring of response to the 2017 shooting at the Quebec City mosque, it feels like Canada has been dragging its feet in addressing the root...
CBC.ca

Solemn events to mark 3rd anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting

Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that claimed six lives.
CP24

