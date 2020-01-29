Global  

U.K.'s plan to deal with Huawei 5G provides an uncertain course for Canada to consider

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
By cautiously allowing Huawei into only select parts of its 5G cellular networks, Britain is charting its own course in cybersecurity, while seeking to appease both China and the U.S. Canada will no doubt be watching closely as it makes its own complicated choice regarding the Chinese telco.
