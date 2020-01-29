Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
As Canada grapples with its first cases of a new strain of coronavirus that has infected thousands of people in China, officials at one Toronto-area hospital say it is well prepared to deal with the prospect of an outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case 03:18

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Builds Hospital At The Epicentre of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]China Builds Hospital At The Epicentre of Coronavirus Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak has killed 26 people in China and sickened hundreds more around the world. Chinese officials are scrambling to build a 1,000-bed hospital within the next six days. It will be..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published

Hospital with 1,000 beds to be built in six days in Wuhan to tackle deadly coronavirus [Video]Hospital with 1,000 beds to be built in six days in Wuhan to tackle deadly coronavirus

A new hospital with 1,000 beds has started to be built in Wuhan on January 24 to tackle the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The video shows hundreds of diggers working at the same time to build the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wuhan to build designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients: Beijing News

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will build a dedicated hospital to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days,...
Reuters

Indian nurse in Saudi hospital infected by coronavirus: Indian minister's tweet

An Indian nurse working at a hospital in southern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus amid an outbreak that has killed 17 people in China, India's...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus | CBC News https://t.co/kJ5WvYfHTh 19 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus… https://t.co/08bTUciVXE 22 minutes ago

alli_malone

firefly_serenity RT @CBCToronto: Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus https://t.co/UrXUW5HF3v http… 24 minutes ago

W2KLRADIO

W2KLRADIO-247 Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus… https://t.co/Ob4PrFYdPO 25 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus… https://t.co/kbrbfFy0dr 32 minutes ago

pewpewpew

Quinn Djarin RT @CBCHealth: Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus https://t.co/IUTwFlFZEX https… 35 minutes ago

globaldefence

GlobalDefence.net Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus https://t.co/JMA4g1SpFR 36 minutes ago

Limbictweets

Dr. Christine Beal Inside the house that SARS built: How outbreak helped prepare Toronto hospital for coronavirus https://t.co/fJkcnIpS1u 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.