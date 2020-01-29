Global  

The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies of cancer

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Sydney-based vocalist toured as a backup singer with artists including Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.
