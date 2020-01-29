The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies of cancer

CCEnt Showcase RT @dailytelegraph: The Voice Australia contestant Natasha Stuart has died of cancer aged 43. https://t.co/odAPyg3fTJ @TheVoiceAU #NatashaS… 2 minutes ago

ndk baby The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies from breast cancer age 43 as David Campbell leads tributes https://t.co/ugFrZH0Ja2 1 hour ago

Mia Spano-Curtiss & Sondra Price The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies from breast cancer at age 43 https://t.co/AHLpuybPSL via @DailyMailCeleb O… https://t.co/WUPsFIBAqH 1 hour ago

Siбyllе @BoyGeorge very sad news about @NatashaStuart #cancersucks https://t.co/xFNKqvVwbr 1 hour ago

Audrey RT @WSFM1017: Australian vocalist Natasha Stuart has passed away after battling breast cancer. #RIP https://t.co/WnsyBNgw4X 2 hours ago

Terry RT @BoomerBabesLife: Such a courageous and amazing woman... inspiring us all. RIP @NatashaStuart xxxx 💖https://t.co/YMpvTG58x8 2 hours ago

EXYZ The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart dies from breast cancer age 43 as David Campbell leads tributes… https://t.co/mVOajrSWLT 2 hours ago