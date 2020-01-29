Global  

West Gate Tunnel at impasse after builders say they will tear up contract

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The builders of the $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel project are threatening to dump the Andrews government's flagship transport project over what they claim is a failure to deal with contaminated soil.  
