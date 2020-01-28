Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 132 with confirmed cases nearing 6,000

CBC.ca Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 early Wednesday local time, according to state media reports, with the total number of confirmed cases across the country hitting 5,974.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:35

 A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply [Video]Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China passed 130 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases. It&apos;s now infected more people in China than a deadly outbreak of SARS in 2003 that went on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's Coronavirus afflictions claim 41 lives, nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

*Beijing:* The deadly Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China and aborad as the death toll due to it in this Far East country rose to 41 with 1287...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 106 as foreign governments plan evacuations from Wuhan

As the coronavirus death toll rises to at least 106, Europe and Japan are all planning to fly citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak. The...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chase_meye

Chase RT @CBCAlerts: More @cbcnews Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 132 with confirmed cases nearing 6,000. https://t.co/YjS5hcu7sn 3 minutes ago

AngelaTange65

Bram Kletsio ❌🇨🇦🐀I❤️🐂⏳ RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #China says that #coronavirus infections increased from 2,887 to 4,515 *an increase of 56% in a single day*.… 14 minutes ago

missno

missno RT @NBCNewYork: Coronavirus has already infected more people than SARS. https://t.co/B1hVvk9ULE 16 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Coronavirus has already infected more people than SARS. https://t.co/B1hVvk9ULE 18 minutes ago

KETK

KETK NEWS DEADLY VIRUS: China has nearly 6,000 cases of coronavirus, which is more than they had during the SARS breakout. https://t.co/zIO3kvKoZJ 27 minutes ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You 132 deaths reported in China outbreak as foreigners leave https://t.co/aXjaX9DoBI https://t.co/QlWsmg4QQ0 27 minutes ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden #Mongolia And Hong Kong Close Their #Borders With #China As #Coronavirus Deaths Rise #HongKong https://t.co/qS2gj1udNh 55 minutes ago

itsMasalaMarkay

Masala Markay UAE confirms new coronavirus case; deaths rise to 132 in China as foreigners leave https://t.co/f15si4wZyJ https://t.co/KbstSs270v 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.