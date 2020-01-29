Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain thumbs nose at Australia, US, with Huawei 5G decision

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The decision to allow the Chinese company to build part of the UK's 5G network is risky for Boris Johnson, both domestically and internationally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Huawei decision will reveal a lot about our new government' [Video]"Huawei decision will reveal a lot about our new government"

"Huawei decision will reveal a lot about our new government"

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmyRemeikis

Amy Remeikis RT @latikambourke: 'Thanks to Boris Johnson, who claims to be an Australia-phile, #Huawei can now credibly pit a Western power against its… 5 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Britain thumbs nose at Australia, US, with Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/vkQ5QOmhPu https://t.co/SZDMqe4Str 15 minutes ago

latikambourke

Latika M Bourke 'Thanks to Boris Johnson, who claims to be an Australia-phile, #Huawei can now credibly pit a Western power against… https://t.co/Vupnm0SfAy 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.