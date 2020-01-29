Amy Remeikis RT @latikambourke: 'Thanks to Boris Johnson, who claims to be an Australia-phile, #Huawei can now credibly pit a Western power against its… 5 minutes ago Global Issues Web Britain thumbs nose at Australia, US, with Huawei 5G decision https://t.co/vkQ5QOmhPu https://t.co/SZDMqe4Str 15 minutes ago Latika M Bourke 'Thanks to Boris Johnson, who claims to be an Australia-phile, #Huawei can now credibly pit a Western power against… https://t.co/Vupnm0SfAy 18 minutes ago