Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#BTSxCorden: Jin aka Kim Seok-jin makes Tom Cruise trend on Twitter for putting his photo next to Hollywood star

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The official Twitter page of BTS shares a picture of Jin aka Kim Seok-jin's photo placed besides Tom Cruise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour [Video]BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

BTS announced its "Map of the Soul" tour on Wednesday. The first performance is scheduled to be held in Seoul on April 11. According to CNN, the group will then head to North America, Europe, and..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Top Gun- Maverick movie (2020) – Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline. [Video]Top Gun- Maverick movie (2020) – Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline.

Top Gun- Maverick movie featurette - (2020) - Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline. Plot synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick"..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomhanksTweet

Tom hanks Tweet #BTSxCorden: Jin aka Kim Seok-jin makes Tom Cruise trend on Twitter for putting his photo next to Hollywood - DNA I… https://t.co/Hzgte72AaL 3 minutes ago

dna

DNA #BTSxCorden: Jin aka Kim Seok-jin makes Tom Cruise trend on Twitter for putting his photo next to Hollywood star… https://t.co/9oQnOTAQcl 27 minutes ago

sweet__seok

𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘢⁷ ᵇᵗˢ ⁱⁿ ˢᵖᵃⁱⁿ RT @benwinston: Loved having @BTS_twt on the show tonight. Exceptional boys. And great fun. Top 6 worldwide trends makes us happy to!! #BTS… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.