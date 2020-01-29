Global  

Sheriff: Man pleading for pot legalization lights up in front of judge

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Spencer Boston is accused of smoking marijuana in a Tennessee courtroom as he expressed his views on legalization to the judge.
News video: 'One Of The Craziest Things I’ve Seen': Man Arrested For Smoking Joint During Court Appearance

 A Tennessee man appearing in court on a marijuana possession charge was arrested Monday after he started smoking a joint in front of a judge, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

Sheriff says '[it was] one of the craziest things I’ve seen' after watching inmate light joint in court [Video]Sheriff says '[it was] one of the craziest things I’ve seen' after watching inmate light joint in court

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Ryan talked to NewsChannel 5 about the moment an inmate lit a marijuana joint while in court.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:04Published

