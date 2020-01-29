Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson won't raise baby in America: 'White supremacy is overt'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Jodie Turner-Smith, who is expecting a baby with Joshua Jackson, won't raise her child in America, where "white supremacy is overt."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Joshua Jackson & Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Don't Want to Raise Their Kids in the U.S. For This Reason

As Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is contemplating where they should raise their family – and it’s...
Just Jared

Jodie Turner-Smith Says She's Not Accepted by Black Community in the U.S. as a Child

In an interview with Sunday Times, the partner of Joshua Jackson also reveals that she and the 41-year-old actor don't plan to raise their kids in the U.S....
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.