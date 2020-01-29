Global  

Trump impeachment trial: What to expect from the Q&A phase

euronews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial: What to expect from the Q&A phase
News video: Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case

 President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators to hear from new witnesses.

Trump dismisses impeachment trial at rally [Video]Trump dismisses impeachment trial at rally

At the Republican rally for U.S President Donald Trump in Wildwood on Tuesday, Trump called the impeachment trial a hoax and focused on supporting Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Libby Hogan reports.

Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' [Video]Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible'

As President Trump&apos;s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president&apos;s attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser..

Senate Impeachment Trial Moves To Question Phase

A two-day question-and-answer period begins Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump as a fight over witnesses continues to heat up.
NPR

Morning News Brief

The Senate impeachment trial moves next to the question phase. Palestinians reject President Trump's plan for Mideast peace. And, Secretary of State Pompeo...
NPR


Tweets about this

bmatts212

Barbara A. Mattera RT @EmeraldRobinson: Based on a book she hasn't read, Senator Susan Collins climbed aboard the impeachment train while Trump's legal team w… 24 seconds ago

NYMag

New York Magazine The impeachment process has inspired large segments of the Republican party to transform its view of what Trump did… https://t.co/u1F8ireuCj 34 seconds ago

miak671

Mia RT @MSNBC: What dangers does fmr. National Security Adviser John Bolton pose to President Trump if he testifies in the Trump impeachment tr… 45 seconds ago

leonard_dudley

leonard Dudley RT @Education4Libs: Kobe Bryant’s death didn’t just take the attention off the impeachment trial, it took it off Puerto Rico as well. And… 55 seconds ago

QCwordlady

R.C. Masters RT @NBCPolitics: Here's what we know about how the question-and-answer phase in the Trump impeachment trial will work. https://t.co/DPRenNR… 1 minute ago

AbelB67

AbelB @Leslieoo7 Again trying to do what trump tried to do in the Ukraine. Hurt Biden at trump impeachment trial. 1 minute ago

QCwordlady

R.C. Masters RT @MSNBC: Here's what we know about how the question-and-answer phase in the Trump impeachment trial will work. https://t.co/AzHPuaNk95 1 minute ago

abdullahzone

Abdullah RT @MariamBarghouti: Netanyahu faces corruption charges, Trump is under an impeachment trial, the PA president is past his service term, an… 2 minutes ago

