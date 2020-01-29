Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s best chance for a slalom victory this season ended up as the team’s worst result in 13 years. Marco Schwarz took the lead after the first run in Tuesday’s night race in Schladming, giving the Austrian men’s team a good chance to land its first World Cup slalom win of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand [Video]Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand

Rescue workers were in a race against time on Monday (Jan 13) to save an Austrian parachutist stuck on a cliff. Johannes Grasser, 28, leapt from from the peak of Khao Ok Thalu, a mountain in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes

No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successesThe Austrian ski team has seen a downturn at slaloms and giant slaloms since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pandey23101

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes https://t.co/0jn2yWJdsy https://t.co/oThjJjQYlb 2 hours ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes https://t.co/0jn2yWJdsy https://t.co/oThjJjQYlb 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes https://t.co/DXrCYB5Fjy 2 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News No Hirscher, no glory: Austrian team longs for new successes https://t.co/1PrzfH7Gfi 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.