MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s emergency services rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that broke off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, officials said. Around 60 more people were able to get back on the shore on their own Tuesday evening, emergency officials said. The rescue operation lasted […] 👓 View full article