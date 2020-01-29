Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The school bus was taking 25 pupils to two schools in Sheffield at the time of the crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indiana Woman Appealing Conviction In Fatal School Bus Crash [Video]Indiana Woman Appealing Conviction In Fatal School Bus Crash

An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction, contending that the tragedy was “just an accident and..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published

School Bus, 2 Other Vehicles Crash On Stony Island Avenue [Video]School Bus, 2 Other Vehicles Crash On Stony Island Avenue

Four adults were injured, two seriously.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on board

Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on boardThe school bus ploughed into a hairdressing salon and barbers, according to reports
Tamworth Herald

Report: 2 children die in school bus crash in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German media reported that two children died in a school bus crash in the central state of Thuringia early Thursday. Public broadcaster MDR...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

clevanjohnson

🇯🇲 RT @birmingham_live: BREAKING: Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers with 20 children on board https://t.co/JBklx9gUxA 8 minutes ago

TommyComedy2

TommyComedy Sheffield crash: School bus with 25 children onboard crashes into barbers. Fortunately there were no serious inju… https://t.co/D0flklORSu 16 minutes ago

GeminiCHO

Gemini Ltd #Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/8M3xMoZrBC 20 minutes ago

coshgirl

coshgirl Children injured after school bus #driver crashes vehicle into barber's shop https://t.co/0POUStfecZ 31 minutes ago

clark_topham

Sophie Topham-Clark RT @BBCSheffield: Emergency services on the scene after school bus crashes into Sheffield barbers shop: https://t.co/0ZFODJRnDP https://t.c… 34 minutes ago

KevinRoddy

Kevin Roddy Must have been trying to take a short cut!! BBC News - Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/7EeSmq5Ieu 38 minutes ago

ChristieLee1989

Christieeeee! BBC News - Sheffield school bus crashes into barbers shop https://t.co/rzRdMB6rXi 52 minutes ago

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan School bus full of pupils crashes into barber shop in Sheffield https://t.co/0cWci8AUHg https://t.co/Yy1PafpJLo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.