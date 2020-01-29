Global  

Israeli Cabinet postpones vote on West Bank annexation

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli minister said on Wednesday that a Cabinet vote to endorse annexation of parts of the West Bank will not take place early next week, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge a day earlier to act quickly after the U.S. released a peace plan rejected by the Palestinians. Netanyahu said […]
Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would vote Sunday on the move, which could apply to nearly a third of the West Bank.
NYTimes.com

Netanyahu renews West Bank annexation vow ahead of elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank as the embattled leader kicked off a...
Seattle Times


