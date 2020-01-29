ECI orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP star campaigners list

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners 03:46 POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR & PARVESH VERMA, BADMINTON CHAMPION SAINA NEHWAL JOINS BJP, HIGH DRAMA IN KERALA ASSEMBLY, UDF MLAS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA GUV, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS OVER NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' FEB 1 HANGING, JAGAN REDDY FACES TROUBLE FROM FAMILY, COUSIN GOES TO COURT OVER...