Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

L Brands CEO in talks to step aside and sell Victoria's Secret: WSJ

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside from the role and is exploring strategic alternatives for the lingerie brand, the Wall street Journal reported on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: L Brands CEO Les Wexner May Step Down

L Brands CEO Les Wexner May Step Down 00:16

 According to Dow Jones, L Brands CEO Les Wexner is in talks to step down from the company, and it might sell its most embattled brand Victoria Secret.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale [Video]Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria&apos;s Secret-owner L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is reportedly exploring strategic alternatives that could result in a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand. As Fred Katayama reports,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale [Video]Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is reportedly exploring strategic alternatives that could result in a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand. As Fred Katayama reports, Wexner is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CEO reportedly in talks to sell Victoria's Secret brand

 -More- 
SmartBrief

Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand

Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand· *Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands surged as much as 16% in early Wednesday trading after The Wall Street Journal reported owner Les Wexner is in discussions...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.