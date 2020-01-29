Global  

U.S. says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Approximately 210 U.S. citizens are being relocated from China's Wuhan city, the center of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement released via the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 01:38

 WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of confirmed cases now surpasses the number of SARS epidemic in China in 2003. Channel News Asia reports,...

Ontario Airport Preparing Hangar To House American Citizens Arriving From Wuhan, China [Video]Ontario Airport Preparing Hangar To House American Citizens Arriving From Wuhan, China

A plane carrying more than 100 United States citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak — is set to arrive at Ontario International Airport sometimes..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:59Published

State Department Charters Plane To Bring U.S. Diplomats And Citizens Out Of China [Video]State Department Charters Plane To Bring U.S. Diplomats And Citizens Out Of China

Hillary Lane reports on chartered flight bringing diplomats and U.S. citizens away from Wuhan coronavirus risk in China (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysia in talks to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan: PM Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday Kuala Lumpur was in talks with China to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsJerusalem PostSeattle Times

French citizens in coronavirus-hit Wuhan 'to be evacuated by airplane'

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirusoutbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

