U.S. says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 01:38 WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of confirmed cases now surpasses the number of SARS epidemic in China in 2003. Channel News Asia reports,...