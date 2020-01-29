Global  

The end is nigh: European Parliament to approve Brexit

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Wednesday is set to overwhelmingly approve the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union — the final major decision in the four-year Brexit saga. With only two days to spare, the legislators will vote to approve the withdrawal agreement that will end the 47-year membership of […]
News video: Brexit: What happens next?

Brexit: What happens next? 01:42

 The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade agreement and a trade deal with the US are all on the cards for the coming months.

EU officials signs off Brexit agreement

Brussels, [Belgium], Jan 24 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the Brexit agreement...
Sify

News24.com | Brexit bill passes hurdle at European Parliament

Britain's withdrawal from the EU has cleared a hurdle at the European Parliament, as its constitutional committee voted to approve the divorce deal struck with...
News24


