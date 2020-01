Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Pit and Paule, the new star attractions at Berlin’s zoo, have made their first foray into the limelight, climbing and tumbling around their cub-proof indoor enclosure to the delight of the cameras. Keepers had prepared the glass-enclosed space for the five-month-old twins’ public premiere on Wednesday, removing any dangerous obstacles and filling […] 👓 View full article