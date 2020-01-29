Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

I hounded Ros Kelly until she resigned, but Bridget McKenzie's sports rorts are worse

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The former federal opposition leader writes on his attack on Labor's sports rorts in 1994, and argues there is a clearer abuse of power in the current scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Morrison stands by Bridget McKenzie over sports rorts

Legal issues with the way former sports minister Bridget McKenzie handed out grant money are being investigated, but the Prime Minister is standing by her.
The Age

Sports grants scandal: Bridget McKenzie stands firm amid mounting pressure to quit

Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie has knocked back speculation she's preparing to quit over the coalition government's sports rorts scandal.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.