Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said Wednesday. The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Among the daily papers are the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Lee County doctor gets one year for sexual assault on patient, must give up medical license [Video]Former Lee County doctor gets one year for sexual assault on patient, must give up medical license

A Lee County doctor who sexually assaulted patients during surgery accepted a plea deal Tuesday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said...
SeattlePI.com

Lee Enterprises stock soars 57% on report it will acquire Buffett's newspapers


MarketWatch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Lee Enterprises Makes $140M Deal to Buy Berkshire Newspapers - https://t.co/qSqd6XMfg7 2 minutes ago

ryanWGLT

Ryan Denham .@Pantagraph owner Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for… https://t.co/mleqbGwdVJ 7 minutes ago

ZivaBranstetter

Ziva Branstetter RT @McNeill_Tweets: Looks like this includes the Tulsa World. https://t.co/ybb5PnbWNf 8 minutes ago

NSmithReports

Nick Smith Another media merger, this one including refinancing of fairly large debt from Lee. https://t.co/7lOSZ8FPUc via @seattletimes 19 minutes ago

McNeill_Tweets

Ryan McNeill Looks like this includes the Tulsa World. https://t.co/ybb5PnbWNf https://t.co/Q06ZhHJz6w 20 minutes ago

FeliciaCMcLin88

Felicia McLin "Lee Enterprises Makes $140M Deal to Buy Berkshire Newspapers" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/gPxhYLvjd0 25 minutes ago

mplsgilyard

Burl Gilyard RT @StribBiz: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is selling its newspaper holdings, including the Buffalo News and Omaha World-Herald, to… 28 minutes ago

StribBiz

Star Tribune Business Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is selling its newspaper holdings, including the Buffalo News and Omaha World-H… https://t.co/21kQHiBh1r 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.