Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets to Lee Enterprises for $140m

FT.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Deal marks a retreat from Warren Buffett’s years-long local news buying spree
Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

Buffett Ends His Newspaper Empire, Sells BH Media Unit for $140M

Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold its BH Media unit and its 30 daily newspapers to Lee Enterprises Inc.,...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

aucontraire1

Satish @business Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to sell its BH Me… https://t.co/MMQCFnhihD 36 minutes ago

SoCalTelevision

SoCal Television #Media #News >> With a deal to sell Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers to Lee Enterprises, the bill... Full Story, Cli… https://t.co/ZxBBNdvZRt 37 minutes ago

purplebizme

PurpleBiz.net Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets for $140m https://t.co/Yx5y75lwe5 45 minutes ago

Mikoang86216816

Mikoangelo RT @FT: Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets to Lee Enterprises for $140m https://t.co/d3LLTMXjkz 54 minutes ago

GlobalMediaBuzz

Patrick Brennan Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets for $140m https://t.co/2hA5b7jEXl via @financialtimes… https://t.co/n3nUr44Evj 1 hour ago

hizself_

H.A. Barasa😎 RT @fastFT: Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets to Lee Enterprises for $140m https://t.co/HWXuZHVQJG 1 hour ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets to Lee Enterprises for $140m - https://t.co/yVOWwQzFms 1 hour ago

UKJAMschool

UK JAM-school RT @mediagazer: Berkshire Hathaway to sell its BH Media unit and its 30 daily newspapers to St. Louis Post-Dispatch publisher Lee Enterpris… 2 hours ago

