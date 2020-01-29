Global  

Groundhog Day 2020 weather forecast: How likely is it Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Groundhog Day 2020 weather forecast: How likely is it Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow?Looking at weather forecasts can give clues to Punxsutawney Phil's shadow prediction ahead of Groundhog Day 2020.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd)

This Day in History: First Groundhog Day (Sunday, February 2nd) 01:03

 This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

January 2020 will go into the record books as the 5th warmest on record!! The chance of a patchy light wintry mix will continue on Saturday. This weekend will be mild through with both days above..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:13

Massachusetts Groundhog Ms. G Ready To Forecast Again [Video]Massachusetts Groundhog Ms. G Ready To Forecast Again

WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:46


Robotic Punxsutawney Phil? Groundhog Day organizers post sarcastic reply to PETA's request

PETA is calling upon the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to retire its groundhog and begin using a robot to predict the weather instead.  
USATODAY.com

Groundhog Day 2020: Will Phil see his shadow? Time, date and livestream information

Want to celebrate Groundhog Day with Punxsutawney Phil in 2020? Here's everything you need to know.  
Delawareonline


