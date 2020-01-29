Berkshire Hathaway to sell media assets to Lee Enterprises for $140m

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said...

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

Buffett Ends His Newspaper Empire, Sells BH Media Unit for $140M Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold its BH Media unit and its 30 daily newspapers to Lee Enterprises Inc.,...

Newsmax 3 hours ago





Tweets about this