stm Trump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six' https://t.co/ufJinJdVa9 23 seconds ago Cyndi Keohane RT @MSNBC: President Trump rages at Bolton, says the former adviser would have caused "World War Six." https://t.co/vWYQvB1TfC 26 seconds ago Claire Redfield RT @solusnan1: Trump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six' https://t.co/0IPKL6OXtX 37 seconds ago MRaudez RT @NBCNightlyNews: President Trump suggested that if John Bolton were still in the White House, the U.S. "would be in World War Six by now… 53 seconds ago All Breaking News Trump rages at John Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six' https://t.co/gI8iP1Ah2S 1 minute ago V britsch RT @NY_runaway: tRump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six' Does tRump not know history? Is he unable to… 2 minutes ago NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt President Trump suggested that if John Bolton were still in the White House, the U.S. "would be in World War Six by… https://t.co/cnMXxYBqQj 2 minutes ago jeenkaraka RT @CraigRozniecki: "Trump rages at Bolton, says former adviser would have caused 'World War Six'" - https://t.co/xjGDO1gZ44 3 minutes ago