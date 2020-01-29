At Harvey Weinstein’s trial, a big role for other accusers
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — In his former life as a Hollywood big shot, Harvey Weinstein knew the importance of a good supporting role. In his New York City trial, it’s the prosecution’s supporting witnesses who could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison. While Weinstein is charged in sexual attacks on two […]
Mimi Haleyi says she turned down Harvey Weinstein's advances back in 2006, telling him she'd heard he had a "terrible reputation with women," but he then allegedly forced himself on her. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.