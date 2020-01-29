Global  

At Harvey Weinstein’s trial, a big role for other accusers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — In his former life as a Hollywood big shot, Harvey Weinstein knew the importance of a good supporting role. In his New York City trial, it’s the prosecution’s supporting witnesses who could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison. While Weinstein is charged in sexual attacks on two […]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand 00:25

 Mimi Haleyi says she turned down Harvey Weinstein's advances back in 2006, telling him she'd heard he had a "terrible reputation with women," but he then allegedly forced himself on her. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Former Roommate Of Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies [Video]Former Roommate Of Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies

A witness at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial corroborates one of the charges.

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her [Video]Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not..

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.
Harvey Weinstein's legal team claims it has 'dozens of loving emails' from accusers

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want to use intimate emails from his accusers to try to convince jurors in his rape trial that any contact was consensual, the defense...
