At Harvey Weinstein’s trial, a big role for other accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — In his former life as a Hollywood big shot, Harvey Weinstein knew the importance of a good supporting role. In his New York City trial, it’s the prosecution’s supporting witnesses who could be a big factor in whether he goes to prison. While Weinstein is charged in sexual attacks on two […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Former Roommate Of Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies A witness at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial corroborates one of the charges. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30Published 16 hours ago Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

CBS 2 16 minutes ago



Harvey Weinstein's legal team claims it has 'dozens of loving emails' from accusers Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want to use intimate emails from his accusers to try to convince jurors in his rape trial that any contact was consensual, the defense...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this