Pompeo to Britain: Look again at Huawei 5G decision

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The United States on Wednesday urged Britain to rethink its decision to allow China's Huawei a role in 5G networks, cautioning that American information would only be allowed to pass across trusted networks.
