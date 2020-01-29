Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Supreme Ruler Putin? Kremlin non-committal on proposed new job description

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had no view on a proposal that would see his job description change to Supreme Ruler from head of state after a government commission said it was considering the idea.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Putin was granted the power to lead Russia [Video]How Putin was granted the power to lead Russia

The man who gave Vladimir Putin his first job in the Kremlin tells the BBC's Steve Rosenberg why.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Makssimusss

Maksim Golubenko RT @GicAriana: One of the proposed amendments to #Russia's constitution is to change the name of the country's 'President' to 'Supreme Lead… 2 minutes ago

sajeffe

Root Canal 51% Trump 39% RT @Reuters: Supreme Ruler Putin? Kremlin non-committal on proposed new job description https://t.co/5szHeScbtR https://t.co/3W7WtCVPgf 2 minutes ago

Nuke9876543210

Nuke New title of #SUPREMERULER for Vladimir Putin being considered https://t.co/VKdjnhQ4aJ via @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

Leefellerguy

Leefeller Guy RT @christiansarkar: New title of SUPREME RULER for Vladimir Putin being considered https://t.co/Mqf8vgjYNa via @MailOnline - watch for Tru… 2 minutes ago

RyBot5000

RyBot and 256 others Supreme Ruler Putin? Stop that! You're giving AGolf Twittler a hard on! https://t.co/UYHyrY5drg 2 minutes ago

christiansarkar

Christian Sarkar New title of SUPREME RULER for Vladimir Putin being considered https://t.co/Mqf8vgjYNa via @MailOnline - watch for Trump to copy this! 3 minutes ago

JohnsonDelreo

Delreo Johnson Reuters: Supreme Ruler Putin? Kremlin non-committal on proposed new job description. https://t.co/yoOVMrRuav 4 minutes ago

deskspud

BMac Supreme Ruler Putin? Kremlin non-committal on proposed new job description https://t.co/FkN9z1eWG7 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.