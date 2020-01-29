Global  

Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves mercy plea before President

Hindu Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Before Vinay Sharma, death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects Special Leave Petition filed by death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

Pawan had claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime
DNA

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses plea of death row convict against dismissal of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case,...
IndiaTimes

sdwived78367662

s.dwivedi There are two more to come Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President https://t.co/jZnzWoJK4X 1 minute ago

JetenRawat

Jetender Rawat RT @TheDailyPioneer: #NirbhayaCase : Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition befo… 2 minutes ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Nirbhaya Case: Another Death Row Convict Moves Mercy Plea Before President Kovind https://t.co/zdBnptCKNk https://t.co/yDIOTHyN54 8 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the Presi… https://t.co/AyefFdEJr5 22 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President https://t.co/dt75AHPyeH 25 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #NirbhayaCase : Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition b… https://t.co/CXpXe4koVj 40 minutes ago

sen_sindh

senthil kumar🇮🇳 RT @rksingh1610: #CJI How long this mockery of judiciary at the top level will continue ? Law has LONG ARMS but justice has LONG WAIT. Hop… 2 hours ago

ET_Specials

ET Specials Jail sources said the petition would not affect the execution process scheduled for Saturday morning. However, Thak… https://t.co/ZwnktSHwFR 2 hours ago

