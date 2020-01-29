Global  

Alaska Democratic ballot to have 12 presidential candidates

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Democrats will have a choice of 12 presidential candidates in the state party’s primary election, which officials hope to conduct largely by mail. The filing period closed Friday for candidates to register for the primary contest run by the state’s Democratic Party, The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday. The candidate […]
