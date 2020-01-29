Global  

Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Boeing Co on Wednesday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 on mounting 737 MAX costs and indicated it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft, currently its main source of cash.
News video: Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997 01:23

 Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

