Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Boeing Co on Wednesday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 on mounting 737 MAX costs and indicated it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft, currently its main source of cash.
Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Boeing Co expects nearly $19 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, the U.S. planemaker said on Wednesday as it swung to its first annual... Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Newsmax •Seattle Times •FT.com
Boeing reported its first annual loss in more than two decades on Wednesday as the lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX undercut the company's revenues and exploded... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times •FT.com
Tweets about this
Gi Dunham RT @ReutersBiz: Boeing suffers its biggest annual loss since 1997, on mounting 737 MAX costs https://t.co/NKaxYIr2TH https://t.co/l2fReFY4vh 1 minute ago
HEDGE energy Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion https://t.co/Xipac1SwSz 3 minutes ago