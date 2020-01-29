Global  

BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

The Age Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Britain's BBC says it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a restructuring designed to cut costs and change the way it produces news to reach a younger audience.
BBC to cut an estimated 450 jobs in modernization plan

LONDON (AP) — The BBC said Wednesday that plans to “modernize” the British broadcaster’s newsroom will lead to the loss of an estimated 450 jobs. The...
Seattle Times

