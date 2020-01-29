Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP sources: Cubs’ Kris Bryant loses service-time grievance

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The decision provides some clarity for the Cubs after the situation had hovered over the team throughout its quiet offseason. Bryant could be traded […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kris Bryant’s Future Is All The Talk At Cubs Convention [Video]Kris Bryant’s Future Is All The Talk At Cubs Convention

As the three-day Cubs convention kicked off downtown, Kris Bryant is dealing with flu-like symptoms. He made a brief appearance during opening ceremonies, but wasn’t able to meet with media

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:26Published

David Ross Expects Kris Bryant To Be On Cubs Roster [Video]David Ross Expects Kris Bryant To Be On Cubs Roster

The rumors continue to fly that Kris Bryant or other high -profile players could be traded maybe even before this season starts.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Cubs trade him now? What took so long? What Kris Bryant losing grievance means

From boosting Bryant's trade value to ripple effects on future contracts, here's how Wednesday's ruling impacts the third baseman, the Cubs and the rest of MLB.
ESPN

Cubs win Kris Bryant service time case: Bryant will become free agent after 2021, per report

Bryant argued his service time was manipulated in 2015; here's everything to know about the case
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Sources – Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won’t be free agent until after 2021 season – ESPN… https://t.co/iX31uoi05q 20 seconds ago

RedHook_Bully

Born W.out A Heart💔 RT @JeffPassan: BREAKING: Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his grievance against the team seeking an extra year of service,… 47 seconds ago

lordbuckly

Mark Groubert Kris Bryant Loses Grievance vs. Cubs, Will Become Free Agent After 2021 Season - Bleacher Report. Will be a Dodger… https://t.co/CwyzC4IXgW 2 minutes ago

DNASportsTalk

DNASportsTalk Kris Bryant loses grievance with #Cubs https://t.co/9f0Xbybn9X 2 minutes ago

_TheRyanReport

The Ryan Sports Report Sources: Bryant loses grievance against Cubs https://t.co/gBaNrWhnC0 via @ESPN App https://t.co/VUPRGU8I7q 4 minutes ago

ksdknews

KSDK News All-Star third baseman @KrisBryant_23 has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago @Cubs. https://t.co/6ZL5LhNXLG 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.