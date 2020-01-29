Global  

Florida Senator’s Iowa ad attacks former VP Joe Biden

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Senator Rick Scott of Florida injected himself into the 2020 presidential race, airing an ad in Iowa days ahead of a crucial caucus by attacking the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption. The ad buy by the wealthy and politically ambitious […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Polls: Sanders narrow lead going into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders narrow lead going into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

